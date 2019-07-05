At Rath Yatras, Mamata Banerjee calls for harmony

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday inaugurated two Rath Yatras in West Bengal with a message of religious harmony.

Advertising

In Kolkata, TMC’s newly elected Lok Sabha MP Nusrat Jahan and her husband, Nikhil Jain, were present with the CM.

In Hooghly’s Mahesh, she highlighted the state government’s initiative to restore and beautify temples and mosques in the state. “They call me every year and I am happy to be here. Togetherness and tolerance for all faiths is the real religion. Religion preaches humanity. Communal harmony should prevail. There should be no division on lines of religion and caste. Let good sense prevail,” Banerjee said in Kolkata and ended her speech with ‘Jai Jaganath, ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Jai Bangla’ chants. Jahan, who was recently criticised by a section of Muslim clerics for wearing vermilion and a mangalsutra in Lok Sabha after her wedding, stated that in West Bengal, all religious occasions are celebrated. Questioned about the critics’ remarks, Jahan said, “I do not pay heed to things which are baseless. I know my religion.”

Explained What TMC hopes for Though the CM has been attending Rath Yatras every year, this time, with party MP Nusrat Jahan and her husband Nikhil Jain standing beside her, the TMC chief aimed at sending the message of communal harmony amid rising polarisation in the state. Mamata is keen to boost her secular image as the BJP, which is on a upswing after the Lok Sabha polls, has been accusing her of minority appeasement.

The CM also offered ‘aarti’ and inaugurated the ISKCON Rath Yatra in Kolkata, which entered its 48th year. “ISKCON city is coming up in Mayapur (Nadia). The state government has done its part and the religious township is coming up over 700 acres of land,” said Banerjee. Meanwhile, several BJP leaders were seen attending a Rath Yatra in North Kolkata.