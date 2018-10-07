At rally to mark end of Vasundhara Raje’s yatra, Modi slams Cong’s ‘vote-bank politics’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and other BJP leaders in Ajmer on Saturday. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and other BJP leaders in Ajmer on Saturday. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

Launching the BJP’s election campaign in Rajasthan at a rally to mark the end of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s ‘Gaurav Yatra’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress gave birth to vote-bank politics. This kind of politics, he said, leads to division along the lines of caste, religion, etc, and affects the administrative organisation.

At the ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ rally in Ajmer, Modi praised Raje and said that it is his “good fortune” to be part of the culmination of a yatra during which the Chief Minister “travelled for 4,000 to 4,500 km and took blessings of god-and-goddess-like 7.5 crore citizens”.

Addressing the rally nearly an hour before the Model Code of Conduct kicked in, Modi said the BJP is dedicated to a new kind of politics and works with the principle of “sarvajan hitay sarvjan sukhay” — the slogan is also the BSP’s motto.

“On one side, there is a game of vote-bank politics, and on the other, sabka saath sabka vikas,” Modi said. “Those indulging in vote-bank politics enjoy playing the Hindu-Muslim game, of forward and backward, and of this jaati (caste) and that biradari (lineage), of city and village, of rich and poor, or men and women, of old and young.”

He said such parties are always keen on fomenting division for political benefits. “Jahan mauka mile tukde karo, jahan mauka miley daraar paida karo (create divisions and rifts whenever you get a chance), stir them (people) against each other. They will keep fighting and you will hug one and grind your political axe. This is the game of vote-bank politics,” he said. “It is easy to break, but to bring (people) together you have to spend a lifetime”. Modi claimed that BJP is the party which “joins every class and category”.

He said, “If the political parties indulging in vote-bank politics are ruling, they divide the government cadre on the basis of vote bank. And then they give positions only to those who snugly fit in their vote-bank calculations. And because of that, half of government bureaucracy goes cold and stays away from work as long as that party rules. Because of this, the administrative organisation is afflicted.

“..Please do not allow these political parties, indulging in vote-bank politics, in any part of the country,” he said.

Modi said that such parties also carry out development works considering the areas where their vote banks reside. “It is unfortunate that Congress gave birth to this tradition,” he said.

Referring to Raje’s veiled attacks on former chief minister Ashok Gehlot for being inactive inside the Assembly, Modi said the Congress only does “aarti and parikrama around one family”.

