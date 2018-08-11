Raipur: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over Rafale deal

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal and said the Prime Minister was no longer a “chowkidaar” but a “bhaagidaar” in corruption.

Addressing a gathering of party workers after inaugurating the Congress’s newly-built headquarters at Raipur in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Rahul said, “The UPA government prepared a contract for 126 aircraft at Rs 540 crore per aircraft. The contract was ready and all that had to be done was for Modiji to sign. Modiji goes to France and terminates the deal, without telling anyone, even his ministers. By some magic, the price of the aircraft becomes Rs 1,600 crore per aircraft.”

He added, “In the UPA contract, HAL would have benefited. In Bengaluru, thousands of youths would get jobs. But he gave the contract to one of his friends who you know. Ambani ji has never made something like this before in his life. He has never taken a contract before. The company that was given the Rafale contract was made just a week before.”

Rahul further said, “The French President came to India… I asked him, Macron ji, what is this secret pact that prevents a government from telling its people the price of the aircraft? He said the government can tell the people… I raised this in Parliament. I asked the PM why he lied. He gave no answer and could not meet my eyes… The chowkidaar has become a bhaagidaar…” Rahul said.

Rahul also referred to the controversy surrounding the exit of two anchors of a TV channel. “A journalist from ABP news spoke the truth that the PM lied on TV and was removed.”

Referring to allegations of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh’s son having invested in an offshore account, he said, “In Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif’s name emerged in the Panama papers and he was sent to jail. Here, a CM’s son is named, and no investigation starts…”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App