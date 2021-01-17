At protest against farm laws in Nagpur, BalasahebThorat slams Narendra Modi

Maharashtra Congress President and Cabinet Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has become a “slave” of the “big capitalists”. Thorat was addressing a gathering of Congress workers and farmers in front of Raj Bhavan here, where the party staged a protest, under its nationwide programme to gherao governors’ residences, against the Centre’s three farm laws. The Congress had earlier planned the agitation in Mumbai but they had to shift the venue to Nagpur after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari arrived here on a five-day visit.

“Our PM has become a slave of the big capitalists and is now hell bent on making farmers their slaves. But we will not allow our freedom to be taken away and will force the government to repeal the three laws,” Thorat said.

He alleged the acts aim to help the big industrialists earn profit by allowing them to buy the farmers’ produce at cheap rates. “Some have even set up huge silos in north India,” Thorat added.

“We protest to express solidarity with thousands of farmers agitating in Delhi for the past 52 days in biting cold. We will continue to protest till the laws are repealed,” he said. Several ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Congress MLAs and other leaders were present at the rally. A delegation, led by Thorat, later met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and gave him a memorandum, seeking repeal of laws.