scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

At Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, PM Modi says Indian diaspora is country’s ‘brand ambassador, should amplify its message

Delivering the inaugural address at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore, Modi said apart from knowledge of the country's culture and spirituality, Indians living abroad should also be armed with facts on India's growth story.

narendra modi, pravasi divas news, indian expressThe prime minister stressed that India has made rapid progress in the last few years. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday that as “brand ambassadors” of the country on foreign soil, Indians living overseas will play a pivotal role in quenching the “growing curiosity” about India across the world fuelled by its “rapid progress” in recent years across sectors.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore, Modi said apart from knowledge of the country’s culture and spirituality, Indians living abroad should also be armed with facts on India’s growth story.

“I consider you all pravasi bharatiyas the brand ambassadors of India on foreign soil,” Modi said, drawing loud cheers and chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai from the assembled gathering of delegates from across the world.

Also Read |Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2023 begins: Why is it celebrated?

The prime minister stressed that India has made rapid progress in the last few years. This has piqued the interest of people in many parts of the world, he said, adding that the country’s “voice and message” on the global stage is of great importance.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...

“India’s strength will grow further in the days to come. And so will the curiosity about India. And that is why the responsibility of the Indians living overseas also grows manifold. The more you know about India the more you will be able to tell others with facts,” Modi said.

Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali is the chief guest, while Chandrikapersad Santokhi, the President of Suriname, has been invited as a special guest at the convention, where 27 overseas Indians will receive the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman on Tuesday from President Droupadi Murmu.

Don't miss |Among Pravasi Samman awardees, physicist with roots in Vijayawada

In his speech, Ali praised Modi’s leadership during the pandemic, saying while the world shut its borders, India stepped up. “You (Modi) showed the world what real love and hope is when you shared vaccines with the world,” Ali said, adding policies should be tailored to make diaspora integral instead of incidental to a nation’s progress.

Advertisement

Surinamese President Santokhi pitched for the development of a “diaspora fund” to help the community showcase its capabilities and skills.

PM Modi will be holding bilateral meetings with both presidents on the sidelines of the convention on Monday.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 14:06 IST
Next Story

Demolition stayed at Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan slum, where residents were asked to vacate amid biting cold

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close