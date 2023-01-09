At Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, PM Modi says Indian diaspora is country’s ‘brand ambassador, should amplify its message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday that as “brand ambassadors” of the country on foreign soil, Indians living overseas will play a pivotal role in quenching the “growing curiosity” about India across the world fuelled by its “rapid progress” in recent years across sectors.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore, Modi said apart from knowledge of the country’s culture and spirituality, Indians living abroad should also be armed with facts on India’s growth story.

“I consider you all pravasi bharatiyas the brand ambassadors of India on foreign soil,” Modi said, drawing loud cheers and chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai from the assembled gathering of delegates from across the world.

The prime minister stressed that India has made rapid progress in the last few years. This has piqued the interest of people in many parts of the world, he said, adding that the country’s “voice and message” on the global stage is of great importance.

“India’s strength will grow further in the days to come. And so will the curiosity about India. And that is why the responsibility of the Indians living overseas also grows manifold. The more you know about India the more you will be able to tell others with facts,” Modi said.

Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali is the chief guest, while Chandrikapersad Santokhi, the President of Suriname, has been invited as a special guest at the convention, where 27 overseas Indians will receive the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman on Tuesday from President Droupadi Murmu.

In his speech, Ali praised Modi’s leadership during the pandemic, saying while the world shut its borders, India stepped up. “You (Modi) showed the world what real love and hope is when you shared vaccines with the world,” Ali said, adding policies should be tailored to make diaspora integral instead of incidental to a nation’s progress.

Advertisement

Surinamese President Santokhi pitched for the development of a “diaspora fund” to help the community showcase its capabilities and skills.

PM Modi will be holding bilateral meetings with both presidents on the sidelines of the convention on Monday.