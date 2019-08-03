J&K: At pilgrims’ halt, disappointment and promises to return next year

Lalita, 48, is close to tears for not making it to the Amarnath shrine.

Advertising

“I feel like crying. My children worked day and night and saved money for my pilgrimage to Amarnath. Now we are hearing that the yatra has been stopped and pilgrims have been asked to leave Kashmir Valley,” she said.

A widow, Lalita has two sons who work with private firms. She is a member of a group of 42 people from Karnataka, which had been camping at Shri Amarnath Shrine Board’s Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar here for the past three days. After a six-day bus journey from Karnataka, they had reached Jammu on July 30.

Jai Lakshmi, another woman in the group, has come with her son. Asked whether she will come for the pilgrimage next year, she said, “I will see. This time, too, we had saved for months to join the pilgrimage.”

Advertising

Since July 30, there have been no yatra convoys to the Valley as authorities had suspended vehicular traffic from Jammu, citing inclement weather conditions. While a sizeable number of pilgrims went back to their native places, over 3,500 people stayed back at various places in Jammu. About 1200 such pilgrims stayed at Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas. However, within hours of the announcement that the yatra has been suspended due to inputs of terror threat, many pilgrims started packing their bags.

Dalip Patidar, who has come from Ujjain, has been staying at the Niwas. He said he was disappointed about the suspension of yatra. “We will come back next year,” he said, adding that one shall cooperate with the administration as it has taken the decision keeping the pilgrims’ safety in mind.

Several pilgrims are hoping that authorities will allow them to proceed to the shrine once the situation normalises in the next few days. “We will stay here for 3-4 days more and if allowed, we will go there,” said Akash Rajput. who has come with a group of 12 people from Bhopal.

Jitender Arora, who has come with half-a-dozen people from Indore, proceeded to Vaishno Devi shrine near Katra. “As per our registration, our date of journey from Jammu to Valley is on August 6. Perhaps the situation will normalise by then,” he added.

Meanwhile, after the state government issued the advisory, asking tourists to “curtail their stay in the Valley immediately”, officials in Jammu have stopped on-the-spot registration of pilgrims.

“Though we have not received any formal orders, we have stopped on-spot registration of Amarnath pilgrims till further orders,” said a senior officer.

“Now, in view of the fresh advisory from the government, we will be asking the yatris camping here to return home,” he said.