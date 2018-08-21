At Moga village, posters come up against ‘missing’ AAP MP

These posters have been undersigned by village sarpanch Gurcharan Singh Gogi. These posters have been undersigned by village sarpanch Gurcharan Singh Gogi.

The sarpanch and residents of village Dosanjh in sub-division Dharamkot of Moga have put ‘missing’ posters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member Parliament Sadhu Singh from Faridkot constituency alleging that since he became MP in 2014, he has not visited their village even once and never granted a single rupee from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds for their village.

The posters put up in the village with photos of AAP MP read, ‘Sadhu Singh, AAP MP is MISSING. If someone has seen him, please inform us. We went to his office also many times but he could not be found. Does he know that there is a village named Dosanjh? Our village also wasted 500 votes and voted for him in 2014. This MP has not been seen anywhere in our village after winning the elections. For me and my village, our MP is missing. Also, our MPLAD funds share is missing.’

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gogi who is from Congress, said, “Many people from our village had voted for AAP in Lok Sabha polls 2014 thinking that there will be a change and there will be development of our village. At least 500 votes were polled in favor of AAP candidate Sadhu Singh from Faridkot. But since the day he has won polls, he has not visited our village even once. Whenever we visit his office to ask for our share of MPLAD funds for developmental works, he is never found there. Since he became MP, not a penny of funds have been given to my village. We had planned installation of solar streetlights and renovation of a park from MP funds but he doesn’t even know that our village exists. So, we decided to put up these posters to protest.”

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sadhu Singh when contacted said that he has never denied funds to any village sarpanch under his constituency. “I have more than 800 villages in my constituency area and maybe I skipped visiting this village. Also I am facing health issues and keep unwell. This village can contact me again and I will issue grant.”

