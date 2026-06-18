At meet before ban on Telegram, Government flagged limited search feature, missing ‘proactive’ steps

The meeting, convened by MeitY after summoning Telegram representatives, was held to discuss the “scale and nature of the fraud network identified on Telegram with respect to the recent NEET (UG) 2026 examination cycle”.

One of the key grievances the government has had with messaging platform Telegram is its limited search feature. While, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Telegram has been telling the government for the last four years that it has been “working on it”, the platform has opined that “the outright blocking or banning of particular keywords or phrases does not appear to be an appropriate solution”, for content moderation on the platform.

According to the platform, by not being a “content-push platform”, its architecture “inherently limits the discoverability”.

Preceding the June 16 temporary blocking order issued by the Centre against Telegram, the government had flagged in a June 3 meeting to the platform that it had failed to upgrade its restricted search feature. As an example, the government cited: the platform did not catch operating channels even if a simple search with ‘NEET leaked paper’ was conducted.