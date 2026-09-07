At London event, Mohan Bhagwat says uniformity not necessary for unity

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, addressing a largely Indian diaspora audience in London, said the idea of “Hindu Rashtra” was not based on religion, worship or lifestyle but acceptance of diversity, arguing that “uniformity is not necessary for unity”.

Bhagwat’s London engagement is part of the RSS’s centenary-year global outreach, with the Sangh seeking to deepen its engagement with the world and give the “right” perspective about its organisation and work. Bhagwat earlier held similar events in New York and Toronto.

Explaining the Sangh’s understanding of Hindu Rashtra and Hindutva during the question-and-answer session, Bhagwat said: “The word Hindu cannot be understood on the basis of any religious practice or lifestyle. It is nature. The nature to respect and accept all diversities.”