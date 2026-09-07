At London event, Mohan Bhagwat says uniformity not necessary for unity

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, addressing a largely Indian diaspora audience in London, said the idea of “Hindu Rashtra” was not based on religion, worship or lifestyle but acceptance of diversity, arguing that “uniformity is not necessary for unity”.
Bhagwat’s London engagement is part of the RSS’s centenary-year global outreach, with the Sangh seeking to deepen its engagement with the world and give the “right” perspective about its organisation and work. Bhagwat earlier held similar events in New York and Toronto.
Explaining the Sangh’s understanding of Hindu Rashtra and Hindutva during the question-and-answer session, Bhagwat said: “The word Hindu cannot be understood on the basis of any religious practice or lifestyle. It is nature. The nature to respect and accept all diversities.”
“All kinds of thoughts came from Bharat, including atheism,” he said. “All say everyone’s path is true. We will all reach the same goal. We need not convert each other. Only we are right? No? We are also right. You are also right. That attitude is Hindu.”
Bhagwat drew a distinction between “nation” and “rashtra”, saying the former referred to a nation-state where people come together on the basis of similarities such as language, religion or a model of governance, with a state enforcing common rules. Rashtra, he said, was defined first by a common purpose.
“The purpose of the Hindu Rashtra is to give this to the world — diversity is natural and unity is truth,” he said.
He said India had remained a “rashtra” despite being invaded and enslaved. “People with one purpose is ‘rashtra’,” he said. If the country progressed along these lines, he said, “never will a dictator be created, nor will wars take place”.
Asked what inspired him about the current generation, Bhagwat said he was “more confident about future generations”, which, he said, had an urge to make the world a better place and were willing to shed “petty differences” for that purpose.
He said the younger generation should be given a purpose and the necessary knowledge “without imposing” a method on them. “Set the goal, not the method,” he said, arguing that young people would find ways of achieving it “quicker than others”.
On how British Hindus should act if British and Indian interests diverge, Bhagwat said there would be no conflict if “British Hindus are pucca Hindus”. But if such a conflict arose, he acknowledged, British Hindus would naturally side with Britain. “Hindutva never asks you to betray your ‘karmabhoomi’,” he said.
Asked about the essence of Hindu unity, Bhagwat said the focus should be on commonalities rather than differences. “Give stress to what unites us rather than what divides us,” he said.