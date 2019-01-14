At Lok Sabha campaign in Haryana, Kejriwal pledges month’s salary to cow shelter

Campaigning in Haryana ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday pledged a month’s salary to a cow shelter in Sonepat’s Saidpur village.

He had earlier visited a gaushala (cow shelter) at Bawana in Delhi, where he hit out at the BJP-run municipal corporations, saying those who ask for votes in the name of the cow should also provide money for fodder.

Reiterating his stand at the Athgama gaushala in Sonepat, Kejriwal said, “I appeal to those from BJP, Mr Khattar (Haryana CM ML Khattar) and Modiji (Prime Minister) to ensure there is fodder for cows in shelters, if they are asking for votes in the name of the cow. The Haryana government gives 40 paise per cow per day for fodder. Delhi (government and Municipal Corporations) gives Rs 40 per day.”

Appealing to the people of Haryana to vote for AAP in the upcoming polls, Kejriwal said his party does not ask for votes in the name of the cow, neither do they indulge in politics around the cow.

During his speech, he said, “I will donate a month’s salary to this gaushala. Apart from this, I will also ask my friends to donate to it. You all vote for AAP and help us form the government in Haryana. We will open the government’s coffers for cows and cow shelters.”