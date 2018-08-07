At least three fishermen feared dead after boat hit by ship off Kerala coast

Police said the Navy and Coast Guard have been apprised of the incident. (AP Photo/File) Police said the Navy and Coast Guard have been apprised of the incident. (AP Photo/File)

At least three fishermen were feared dead while some others were injured after an unidentified vessel allegedly hit their fishing boat off Chettuva coast in Thrissur district early Tuesday, officials said. The incident occurred at around 3.30 AM while the boat carrying around 15 fishermen from Munambam area of Ernakulam district was engaged in fishing off Chettuva coast, they said.

The coastal police officials said they have received information that some fishermen were missing and a few others were injured in the incident. The matter was under investigation, they said.

The ship left the scene soon after the incident. Meanwhile, Kerala Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma told a TV channel that as per initial information three fishermen have lost their lives in the incident.

Police said the Navy and Coast Guard have been apprised of the incident. On June 7, two fishermen were injured when a foreign vessel allegedly hit their fishing boat off the coast.

