The Bill to amend the anti-paper leaks law, which the government introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday in the aftermath of nationwide student protests, provides for a 10-year jail term and a Rs 50 lakh fine for people convicted of involvement in such leaks. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office, introduced the Bill in Lok Sabha as Opposition MPs demanded the government’s response to questions on alleged excesses during the crackdown on protesters during the July 20 march to Parliament. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which led the protests against paper leaks, has scored a big win with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down on Saturday.

What the revised law says

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, amends the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The new legislation sets a two-month deadline to complete the investigation into paper leak cases. It has increased the punishment for individuals involved in unfair means, including paper leaks, from three to five years in the 2024 Act to five to 10 years. The fine, earlier set at Rs 10 lakh, has been hiked to Rs 50 lakh. If the crime is found to be organised, the Bill proposes a minimum sentence of seven years and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore. In the draft legislation, 15 illegal acts, including leaking question papers, tampering with OMR sheets, creating fake websites and issuing fake admit cards, have been listed as offences.

According to the Bill, states and Union Territories will be empowered to set up fast-track courts that can complete the trial within three months of filing of the chargesheet. The Centre, it says, will be empowered to set up a special task force to probe some paper leak cases.

Opposition leaders protested inside and outside the House on Monday. PTI Opposition leaders protested inside and outside the House on Monday. PTI

Bill tabled amid chaos

The Bill was tabled amid chaos in the House as Opposition members raised slogans against the alleged excesses during the crackdown against protesters in the Delhi protest. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked the members to participate in the discussion. “It is the first step towards improving the public examination process. Instead of sloganeering, you should discuss the Bill in the House. The government will try and incorporate the improvements suggested by you,” he said. When the Opposition continued to protest, the Speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm. When the House met again, the protests continued, and proceedings were adjourned till 5 pm.

The first week of the Monsoon Session, which began on July 20, was washed out amid nationwide protests demanding Pradhan’s resignation. The Opposition joined voices with the protesters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and elsewhere to demand the minister’s exit. Eventually, Pradhan stepped down on Saturday. The Opposition has now shifted its focus to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who controls Delhi Police, on the alleged excesses, such as use of pellet guns, in the crackdown against protesters.

The government, pushed onto the backfoot, has also announced the formation of a task force led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to suggest reforms to make the public exam system leakproof.