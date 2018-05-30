At least 35 killed as thunderstorms strike Bihar, Uttar Pradesh

Sixteen and 19 deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, respectively.(Express File Photo: Abhinav Saha) Sixteen and 19 deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, respectively.(Express File Photo: Abhinav Saha)

At least 35 people were killed as thunderstorms struck several places in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Monday night. Sixteen and 19 deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, respectively.

Most deaths in Uttar Pradesh were caused due to lightning. The remaining died in incidents of house collapse and after being crushed by uprooting trees and poles, a government official said. Unnao was the most affected district with six deaths — 2 in wall collapse and 4 due to lightening.

Three people each in Rae Bareli and Pilibhit died due to lightning and tree collapse. Two deaths each were reported from Kanpur and Gonda, UP Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said.

According to the disaster management department, 16 out of the 19 deaths in Bihar were reported in four districts situated south of the Ganges. Adjoining districts of Gaya and Aurangabad reported maximum number of five deaths each. Four people died in Munger after being struck by lightning, while three were crushed by uprooted trees in Katihar. Lightning claimed the lives of a 16-year-old girl and a 45-year-old man in Nawada district.

