Thursday, August 02, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
As many as 343 personnel from flooded passenger ship rescued

The Coast Guard diverted a ship to the area and pressed in a Dornier aircraft in the rescue mission, adding all the crew members of the passenger vessel are safe.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: August 2, 2018 4:37:53 pm
At leaast 343 personnel from flooded passenger ship rescued Passenger vessel, MV Swaraj Dweep. (Source: Indian Coast Guard/Twitter)
The Indian Coast Guard today rescued 343 personnel from a passenger ship that reported flooding on-board while it was docked off the Car Nicobar Islands, officials said. The Coast Guard has diverted a ship to the area and also pressed in a Dornier aircraft in the rescue mission, they said, adding all the crew members of the passenger vessel, MV Swaraj Dweep, are safe.

“A Passenger Vessel 40 Nautical Miles off Car Nicobar (A&N group of Islands) carrying 343 personnel reports severe flooding on board & seeks immediate assistance. @IndiaCoastGuard Ship at sea diverted for assistance in coordination with ICG Dornier Aircraft @DefenceMinIndia,” the Indian Coast Guard said on Twitter today.

The damage control was done using heavy duty submersible pumps, the Coast Guard said.

“Update on #SAR off Andaman & Nicobar Island. @IndiaCoastGuard Ship arrived scene of incidence & boarded the Vessel ‘MV Swaraj Dweep’. De-flooding and Damage Control commenced using heavy-duty submersible pumps. All crew Safe @DefenceMinIndia @shipmin_india,” it said.

