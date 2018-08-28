At least 30 injured in clashes over panchayat board formation in West Bengal

Violence erupted in West Bengal again today over the formation of gram panchayat (GP) boards, with clashes between workers of the ruling TMC and opposition parties leaving at least 30 people, including five policemen, injured, police said.

Clashes were reported from two places in North Dinajpur district, they said. Bombs were hurled and bullets fired in the clashes at Daspara and Itahar GP under Chopra police station limits, they added.

The clash at Itahar broke out after Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers allegedly obstructed GP members from the BJP from voting to elect office bearers, the police said.

Thirteen activists of the TMC and the BJP were injured in the clash. Five policemen were also injured and a police jeep was torched, they added.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel and a large police contingent rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, the police said. The clash in Daspara erupted when CPI(M) and Congress workers allegedly prevented elected independent members from taking part in the voting, they said.

The two parties claimed that these members had contested the panchayat polls with their backing, but switched sides to join the TMC after winning. TMC workers came to the aid of these members and 12 people were injured in the ensuing violence, the police said, adding that four houses were also set on fire. The situation was brought under control by the RAF and the police using a water cannon.

Local residents claimed that the police also fired in the air, but it could not be confirmed.

Later, TMC candidates were elected as heads of both the GPs. The violence follows similar clashes in Malda and Purulia districts yesterday which left four people dead, prompting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to appeal for peace.

