Toggle Menu
At least 29 killed by lightning across Bihar, state govt announces Rs 4 lakh compensation to kinhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/at-least-29-killed-by-lightning-across-bihar-state-govt-announces-rs-4-lakh-compensation-to-kin-5847658/

At least 29 killed by lightning across Bihar, state govt announces Rs 4 lakh compensation to kin

While Jamui district reported eight deaths, seven people were struck dead by lightning in Aurangabad on Tuesday. Banka district also reported five deaths. Bhagalpur, Nalanda and Sasaram also reported two deaths each while one person each was killed in Munger, Arwal and Katihar.

Lightening deaths India, IAF lightening deaths, IMD lightening deaths, IMD to work with IAF, lightening sensors, IITM India, J Ramesh, India news, Indian Express
People have been asked to avoid working in fields during rains.

At least 29 people have been killed by lightning in the last 36 hours across Bihar. This is the biggest casualty this season. Earlier, 11 people were killed by lightning on July 20.

While Jamui district reported eight deaths, seven people were struck dead by lightning in Aurangabad on Tuesday. Banka district also reported five deaths. Bhagalpur, Nalanda and Sasaram also reported two deaths each while one person each was killed in Munger, Arwal and Katihar.

The state government has announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia compensation to the next kin of each victim. Bihar disaster management department has been advertising about precautions to escape lightning. People have been asked to avoid working in fields during rains.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Suspected meteorite chunk lands in Bihar’s Madhubani district
2 Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-405 Results Today: Winner to take home Rs 60 lakh!
3 Patkura Assembly election results LIVE updates: BJD candidate leading by over 11,791 votes