At least 29 killed by lightning across Bihar, state govt announces Rs 4 lakh compensation to kin

At least 29 people have been killed by lightning in the last 36 hours across Bihar. This is the biggest casualty this season. Earlier, 11 people were killed by lightning on July 20.

While Jamui district reported eight deaths, seven people were struck dead by lightning in Aurangabad on Tuesday. Banka district also reported five deaths. Bhagalpur, Nalanda and Sasaram also reported two deaths each while one person each was killed in Munger, Arwal and Katihar.

The state government has announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia compensation to the next kin of each victim. Bihar disaster management department has been advertising about precautions to escape lightning. People have been asked to avoid working in fields during rains.