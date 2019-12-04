Sudan: At least 18 Indians killed, 130 others injured in LPG tanker blast

At least 18 Indian workers were killed and over 130 others injured in an LPG tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Sudan, the Indian Embassy mission told PTI on Wednesday. Sources told The Indian Express that there were around 68 Indian workers in the factory, but more details are awaited.

The Indian workers were from UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat etc, as per the Indian embassy in Khartoum.

After the incident, which took place at Seela Ceramic Factory in Bahri area in Sudan’s capital Khartoum, 16 Indians were found missing on Tuesday. “As per latest reports, but so far not confirmed officially, 18 are dead,” the Indian Embassy said in a release.

“Some of the missing may be in the list of dead which we are still to receive as identification is not possible because of the bodies being burnt,” it added.

On Wednesday, the Indian embassy issued a detailed list of Indians who were hospitalised, went missing or survived the tragedy. As per its data, 7 people have been hospitalised, with four in critical condition.

At least 34 Indians who survived have been accommodated at the Saloomi Ceramics Factory residence.

(With inputs from PTI)