At key JDU meeting, leaders say in one voice: ‘Nishant is party’s future’

As the JD (U) completed the formality of endorsing former CM Nitish Kumar as its national president on Sunday, all top party leaders declared with voice vote that Bihar health minister and Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar was the “future of the party”.

The party held meetings of its state and national councils to complete the procedure of endorsing its state president Umesh Kushwaha and national president Nitish Kumar on Sunday. The meetings were attended by JD (U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, Union minister and JD (U) MP Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Deputy CMs Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Choudhary, JD (U) leader in the Assembly Shravan Kumar, and health minister Nishant Kumar. Nitish Kumar, however, attended only the national council meet.