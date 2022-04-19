At J&K event, PM to launch projects worth Rs 38k crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to J&K on April 24 will see the launch of industrial development proposals worth Rs 38,082 crore in presence of the country’s eminent industrialists, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said Tuesday.

“More than four lakh direct-indirect employment opportunities will be generated in different sectors,’’ Sinha said, describing the PM’s visit to Palli panchayat as “historic and unprecedented’’.

The visit will be Modi’s first since J&K’s special status was revoked in August, 2019.

He will also lay the foundation of the 850 MW Ratle Power Project and the 540 MW Kwar Hydro Project to double J&K’s power generation capacity in the next four years. He will also lay the foundation of five Expressways and inaugurate the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel, Sinha said.

As many as 100 Jan Aushadhi Kendras will also be dedicated to the public and award money will be distributed to all the panchayats of the country, Sinha said. He added around one lakh people are expected to participate in the event.