At Jaipur Lit Fest, CAA protesters allege manhandling by guards

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when a group of students and activists were raising slogans against CAA and NRC inside the festival venue. (Representational Image) The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when a group of students and activists were raising slogans against CAA and NRC inside the festival venue. (Representational Image)

Five persons protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed NRC at the Jaipur Literature Festival have accused security personnel at the venue of manhandling them. They were eventually taken away by the police, who released them later. The protesters have filed a complaint at Ashok Nagar police station, alleging assault by guards at the venue of the literary fest.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when a group of students and activists were raising slogans against CAA and NRC inside the festival venue.

“Supporters of communist outfits were protesting against the CAA and the Delhi Police over the recent violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. We rounded up five people. They have accused the festival security of manhandling them. We have asked them to give us a report following which an investigation can be conducted,” said DCP (South) Yogesh Dadhich.

Bappaditya Sarkar, one of the protesters who were taken away by the police, told The Indian Express that he was assaulted by the security guards at the venue.

“We were raising slogans of azaadi against CAA, NPR and NRC and around 200-300 people joined us. Some people started raising pro-CAA slogans. We didn’t respond and continued raising our slogans. The coordinators of the festival and the bouncers manhandled us and dragged us away. They put us in a chokehold. We have suffered bruises,” alleged 23-year-old Sarkar, who said he is a student.

The JLF organisers had not reacted to incident till late on Sunday night.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App