At its poll panel meet, BJP turns down ticket requests for MPs’ kin

The BJP has indicated that it will not give tickets to kin of its incumbent MPs in the upcoming Assembly elections. As many as seven Lok Sabha MPs out of the BJP’s ten from Haryana were reportedly keen to get tickets for their close relatives.

BJP’s Haryana Election Committee, which met in New Delhi late on Sunday evening, conveyed to its MPs that the party high command has decided not to promote dynasty politics. “Those MPs, who demanded the tickets for their kin in the election committee meeting, were told to appeal before the high command if they wished to persist with their demand,” a senior BJP leader told The Indian Express.

However, the leader said that the party may consider ticket for Rajya Sabha MP Birender Singh’s wife, Prem Lata, from Uchana Kalan Assembly constituency as she is a sitting MLA from this seat. Birender Singh had given up his berth in the Union Cabinet before the BJP fielded his son, Brijendra Singh, from Hisar constituency for Lok Sabha polls this year.

Sources said Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar are seeking tickets for their daughter and son, respectively, while four other MPs from the state were keen for party ticket to their brothers or wives for the Assembly polls. But, sources said senior party leaders have made it clear that it’s not going to give tickets to relatives of its leaders, including MPs, for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. The BJP has been accusing Congress and INLD for promoting politics of dynasty.

Meanwhile, Congress extended deadline to submit applications for Assembly tickets by two days. Now, ticket aspirants will be able to submit their applications till September 25. Sources said till now about 900 Congressmen have submitted applications to seek party tickets.