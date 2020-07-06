At India’s groundnut-cotton bowl, little excitement over Centre’s APMC reforms

Mombhai Japda looks on as labourers weigh his produce at the Gondal APMC. (Express photo by Chirag ) Mombhai Japda looks on as labourers weigh his produce at the Gondal APMC. (Express photo by Chirag )

Mombhai Japda watches labourers weighing his 50 quintals of groundnut at the APMC (agricultural produce market committee) yard in Gondal. The four-acre farmer from Lakhtar village of Jamnagar district has carted his produce, harvested last November, to sell at the APMC near Rajkot more than 100 km away.

“Why wouldn’t I, when prices here are better even after accounting for transport cost of Rs 100 per quintal?,” asks the 32-year-old, who has realised a rate of Rs 5,925 per quintal. That is more than the government’s minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,090, although Japda has sold after storing his crop for over seven months.

“The government would have procured only half of my produce at MSP,” he adds.

Japda is among those in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region — a major cotton and groundnut bowl — not particularly impressed by the Narendra Modi government’s recent reform allowing farmers to sell crops directly to oil millers, ginners, traders or exporters without having to bring to APMC mandis. Such sales outside the boundaries of APMC market yards will also not attract any fees levied by these government-regulated bodies.

Japda’s view is echoed by Dhana Parmar, who farms 8 acres at Lunagara village in Rajkot district’s Jetpur taluka. “The oil millers who will come to buy from our farmgate are likely to tamper with weighing scales. There is no such cheating at the APMC,” he says.

Ravji Rupareliya, a 14-acre farmer from Kolithad village, cites a different reason why he prefers APMCs. “I have tried selling directly. But traders visit villages only during harvesting season, when significant quantities are offered by many farmers, making it viable to bring vehicles and labourers. In the APMC, one can sell even in the off-season at the going rate,” notes the 69-year-old, who has sold 18 quintals of dhaniya, fetching Rs 1.04 lakh.

Rasik Bhuva, who cultivates 3 acres at Lunagara, is more hopeful. “I sell my cotton directly to some ginners. They usually offer prices lower than at the APMC, but I save on loading, unloading and transport costs. If the new law will enable more buyers to turn up at my farm, that would be good. Farmers can earn profits only if they are in a position to bargain better and fix the price of their produce,” points out Bhuva, who has sold 36 quintals of wheat at Rs 1,650 per quintal (below the MSP of Rs 1,925) to a local trader.

The Gujarat government amended its APMC Act of 1963 in line with the Centre’s Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance nearly a month before the latter’s promulgation on June 5. Spread over 77.5 acres, the Gondal APMC is India’s biggest wholesale market for groundnut. It also trades in red chilli, garlic, coriander and sesame seeds. “The new amendments/law isn’t going to affect us much. The reason why farmers from across Saurashtra bring their produce here is because of price discovery through open auctions involving many buyers, proper weighment and payment on the spot,” claims Gopal Shingala, chairman of the APMC.

He concedes that the APMC might lose some revenues from the average 0.6% cess it charges on every sale that takes place on its yard as well as in 81 villages of Gondal taluka.

Gujarat has 224 APMCs. Till the amendment to the state’s APMC Act, all of them exercised powers to levy fees on produce transactions even beyond their market yard boundaries. Any trader buying produce from a market yard or even directly from farmers in villages had to obtain a licence from the APMC concerned. But the amended law has declared the whole of Gujarat a single market, making the licence issued by any APMC valid for the entire state.

Dinesh Patel, chairman of the APMC at Unjha in Mehsana district, isn’t convinced about the reforms. “Just increasing the number of markets makes no sense unless the number of traders also goes up. Besides, most farmers are marginal cultivators. How many of them can approach traders directly?,” he quips. Unjha APMC, the world’s biggest wholesale market for jeera (cumin seed), collects annual cess revenues of about Rs 30 crore, Out of that, Rs 12 crore is from transactions outside its main market yard.

Manish Bhardwaj, secretary at Gujarat government’s department of agriculture and cooperation, emphasises that the reforms do not seek to shut down APMCs, but limit their regulatory powers to trading within their market yard boundaries. “Nothing stops them from setting up more such yards to reach the maximum number of farmers,” he tells The Indian Express.

The ones least enthusiastic about the reforms are the licensed APMC commission agents, who act as the link between farmers and the traders and charge a 1.5% fee on the value of every transaction “facilitated” by them. “We are the safety net for farmers. We not only arrange for the auctioning of farmers’ produce, but also pay them immediately on the traders’ behalf. If traders start purchasing directly from farmers, who will guarantee payments?,” states Mukesh Satasiya, president of Gondal APMC Commission Agents Association.

Tomorrow: Maharashtra’s big APMCs see no threat from reforms

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.