At Hyderabad rally, Owaisi says protests must continue

Thousands of people carrying the tricolour participated in the Tiranga rally to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Hyderabad on Friday.

The 3-km rally was organised by the United Muslim Action Committee, headed by AIMIM. It was led by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

“This is a peaceful protest and protests should continue for at least 4-5 months to force the Centre to withdraw CAA and NRC. I believe these protests will bring results… This meeting sends a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that people of Hyderabad and Telangana are against CAA, NPR and NRC,’’ Owaisi said.

He said a public meeting would be held on the night of January 25 at Charminar and after midnight, he would hoist the national flag, sing the national anthem and read the Preamble.

Head of Jamat-e-Islami Hameed Khan said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao should put the NPR on hold like Kerala. “This peaceful protest is to save the secular fabric of this country and to save the Constitution,” he said. In the old city, shops, offices and business establishment remained closed for the rally. Several schools and educational institutions were closed.

