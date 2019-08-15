At home reception a British concept: Gujarat Governor

The governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in Chhota Udepur on Wednesday emphasised that the concept of ‘At home reception’ is British and that Gujarat has evolved from it. The Governor of any state traditionally hosts the Independence Day reception, known as the ‘At home reception’, on the eve of Independence Day at Raj Bhavan. “We have evolved the concept and made it about paying homage to the freedom fighters and instilling the feeling of nationalism,” Devvrat said.

Addressing the gathering, he also remembered Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel as the sons of Gujarat’s soil and credited them for their fight during the freedom struggle. “Because of the struggles of Sardar Patel, we could fulfill the dream of united India. Today, PM Modi by the abrogation of Article 370 has filled the remaining gaps,” he said.