At home in surrogate homeland

Chik (one), nyi (two), sum (three), zhi (four), nga (five), druk (six)…

Ka, kha, ga, nga, ca, cha, ja, nya….

Advertising

Numbers to alphabets, names of vegetables, fruits and animals, blocks, board games, drawings, shapes, colours and even music, songs and dance — for the students at Sambhota Tibetan School in Bir of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, the world of education and learning begins in their own Tibetan language, right from day one.

Playing the traditional musical instrument ‘danyan’ in sync, the grade 2 students sing and repeat Tibetan tunes with their teacher. It is a Wednesday and hence they are dressed in the traditional costume ‘chupa’. Every corner of the school filled with colorful learning aids, one notices that there are no benches in classrooms. The students sit on a soft cushion placed on ground, small wooden tables in front of them. In some classrooms, wooden tables are arranged in circular shape, to encourage group discussions. In another room, some children are dancing to foot-tapping Tibetan numbers. A portrait of The Dalai Lama hangs in the background.

Dalai Lama recently said that “Tibet issue is no longer a struggle for political independence” but “there is a need to focus on preservation of Tibet’s cultural, religious and linguistic identity”. He also said that “as long as the Tibetan people can preserve their cultural heritage, religion and identity, it will bring them inner peace and happiness”.

Advertising

For these young Tibetans, born and brought up in a foreign land, a lesson in their own culture and heritage, begins at Montessori level. A seed of hope, that one day they will return to their own country, is sown in their hearts.

Though it was in 1959, nearly 60 years ago that Dalai Lama had moved to India with 80,000 followers after Chinese invasion of Tibet, it was only in 2005 that the Basic Education Policy for Tibetans in Exile was formulated. It was implemented from 2006 across Tibetan schools run by Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), headquartered at Dharasmshala (unofficially known as Tibetan Government In-Exile), to help children stay connected with their roots. Currently, there are at least 80,000 Tibetans settled in India.

Nearly 13 years after Tibetan language was made compulsory medium of instruction from Montessori till class 3 (with no other language to be taught till then), the teachers say it changed things and children are now more connected to their own language.

‘Students now more connected to Tibetan language and culture’

As the debate continues in India over National Education Policy (NEP) and three-language policy, the Tibetan education policy also calls for a three-language policy but the second language (necessarily English for time being as per policy) and third language (of the region where school is located and mostly Hindi currently) is introduced in class 4 and 6, respectively. A fourth language (foreign language) can be opted from class 9. Earlier, Tibetan schools also followed Indian pattern and taught English from kindergarten and Hindi from class 1.

Chime Dolma, principal, Sambhota Tibetan School, Bir, with over three decades of teaching experience, says that since the policy has been implemented in 2006, students are now more connected with the Tibetan language. “Earlier, they never took interest in Tibetan as English was also taught to them right from kindergarten. Even class 10 students felt uncomfortable and could not write an application in Tibetan. We were teaching them English from pre-primary and Hindi from class 1. It was creating confusion. Now they are more proficient in all three languages,” says Dolma.

Even though Tibetan students take board exams [Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)] in their ‘host’ country, they have to study Tibetan till class 12 as a compulsory subject. The policy also presents a unique amalgamation of Tibetan and Indian values as it picks several concepts like ahmisa (non-violence), yoga, views of Indian educationists etc from Indian culture.

Other concepts — such as SEE learning (social, emotional & ethical), DEAR day on Saturdays (Drop Everything and Read), no benches, sitting close to teacher for motherly affection, no tuition fee (parents only pay nominal fee for stationary and lunch) — are also unique practices in Tibetan education system.

“According to the policy, Montessori system has replaced kindergarten. At Montessori level-1, we teach children only practicals of life. At level 2, we start with sensory learning of Tibetan alphabets and numbers by touch and at level 3, social science is added along with Tibetan alphabets and numbers. Till class 3, everything from poems, music, dance, stories, folktales, festivals is in Tibetan. We also have Tibetan language lab,” adds Dolma.

“Keeping children close to their country when you are not living there is a challenge but we try to balance Tibetan and modern education,” she adds.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Tenzin Pema, joint secretary, education department, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), says that basic education policy implemented in 2006 has brought a massive change when it comes to students’ connect with Tibetan values and culture.

“Since their foundation in Tibetan is very strong now, they find it easier to learn English and Hindi too. They are now confident in their own language and doesn’t consider it inferior to speak and write Tibetan. We do not force them to speak English. Our policy derives many points from Indian culture and educationists. We do not encourage exams and competition. There are 68 Tibetan schools from primary to higher secondary,” she says.