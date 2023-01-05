At his farewell event, Justice Nazeer acknowledges gender inequality in judiciary

Outgoing Supreme Court judge Justice S Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday said that gender inequality exists in the judiciary while acknowledging the “very low” representation of women.

Speaking at a farewell function organised in his honour by the Supreme Court Bar Association, Justice Nazeer said “there is always room for improvements and changes… for instance, if I were to say that Indian judiciary is immune from gender inequality that exist within our society, I can’t be further away from the reality. The representation of women in judiciary is still very low”.

He said “the Supreme Court has always strived for excellence and I humbly acknowledge that it has come a long way ever since its inception”.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said Justice Nazeer didn’t belong to the class of persons who would be neutral between right and wrong “but he found what is right, stood up for it and he was ready to stand by it and then ensure that justice has been done”.

Fondly recalling his association with Justice Nazeer on the five-judge Constitution bench which unanimously decided the Ayodhya title suit, the CJI said “what great sense of statesmanship, he carried the matter for all of us. We stood together, we thought together, we decided together…”

Speaking at the farewell event later in the evening, the CJI pointed out that Justice Nazeer had tough times growing up and that he was simplicity personified. “He is a farmer at heart and it was a difficult life for Justice Nazeer growing upon his uncle’s farms. …At the Panambur beach in his early years, Justice Nazeer even scavenged for fish which washed upon the shore. So, it’s been a long journey for Justice Nazeer,” said the CJI.

Pointing out that Justice Nazeer “had to overcome many social and economic obstacles to make a mark for himself in the legal circles in Karnataka” where he started his legal practice, the CJI said it was sheer grit, determination and courage that today is he taking leave as a judge of the highest court of the land.

“When he was elevated to the Supreme Court, Justice Nazeer brought with him the valuable experience of judicial craftsmanship that he had gained while serving as a judge of the Karnataka High Court. His wisdom and experience are manifested through the equanimity through which he conducted his court patiently and interacted with counsel, fairly considered the merit of each argument and courteously worked with his colleagues on the bench to find a just resolution to the disputes before him,” said CJI Chandrachud.

The CJI pointed out that during his tenure in SC, Justice Nazeer has been a part of several landmark cases like the nine-judge bench in ‘K S Puttaswamy versus Union of India’ case which unanimously held that right to privacy is a fundamental right, the five-judge bench pertaining to the Ayodhya title dispute, the one which dealt with constitutionality of triple talaq and presided over the benches which dealt with the issue of the validity of demonetisation and the right to free speech of ministers, MP’s and MLAs.

“His tenure as a judge of the Supreme Court shows that he was a leader not only in his knowledge of the law, but also as a colleague who offered support and encouragement to others. Justice Nazeer has always put people at the centre of his judicial philosophy, said the CJI.

CJI Chandrachud said Justice Nazeer had learnt Sanskrit “which shows his diversity and inclusion and openness of mind. He is simple to the core. Until recently, his only two identity cards were his driving licence and the judge’s ID. He acquired a passport for the first time in 2019 and in a recent visit to my chamber, he told me that he was happy that he was able to obtain the first stamp by having travelled to Moscow a few weeks ago”.