At Ground Zero, shock, disbelief: ‘Are you sure it is our village?’

“No one has come to ask us about the operation of Pakistani drones around our village. Neither the officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) nor the Punjab Police. Are you sure it is our village that is being talked about? There is another Rajoke in Ferozepur,” says Nishan Singh, the Sarpanch of the village currently in the eye of the storm over several drones from across the border dropping a cache of arms and ammunition nearby.

The Sarpanch says that he came to know about arms, ammunition and communication devices being smuggled across the Indo-Pak border via drones and being dumped near his village through the news reports.

“For the past several days we have been reading and hearing news about the drones. But no government official has approached us to ask about it. You are the first person from outside the village to come and ask about it. In fact, I went across to the police post, located in the village, asking about the reports but they told me to speak to officials at the police station in Khalra,” he added.

Nishan Singh stoutly denies that any such activity as “drone drops” could have taken place near the village for several days as was being revealed by the Punjab Police officials, including the Director General, Dinkar Gupta.

“You can yourself see that this area has heavy presence of BSF, which has its posts every few hundred metres along the border. One BSF outpost is just outside the village. How can it be that no one will have a clue about it? Surely a machine will make some noise,” says Nishan Singh.

Located just about a kilometre from the border fencing, Rajoke has a defence drain running between it and the international border. The village has seen some cases of heroin smuggling now and then but the locals claim that those are few and far between.

“There were some individuals who used to indulge in such acts. But they are now lying low after having been caught and spending time in jail,” says Nishan Singh.

Many villagers were reluctant to talk about the arms recovery. “I do not know anything about it. I was not in the village when it happened,” said a youth at a shop. Not willing to be named. Another person, spoken to in the village bylanes, too said that he knew nothing.

According to Mukhtiar Singh, a member of the village panchayat, he too has not been asked any questions by the police or the BSF regarding the goings on in the area. “We do not know anything about it other than what he have heard in news,” he said.

The entire border belt in this area has villages just a short distance from one another and there are also farmhouses built in the middle of the agriculture land. A short drive away, along the defence drain, is the slightly larger village Khalra.

These villages are opposite the outlying villages of Lahore in Pakistan on one side and Kasur on other side. Locals say that Pakistani villages are also as close to the border across the border as the Indian ones.

On the Amritsar side of the Indo-Pak border, police teams along with divers could be seen hunting for drones in the canals that criss-cross the villages. Police officials say that the interrogation of the suspects has resulted in some information regarding the places where some of these drones may have been dumped after they malfunctioned.

One such search operation was on in a canal near Rajatal.

Police officials say that while drone activity has been noticed along border villages but those were mostly engaged in photography. “The fact that Pakistani drones have been flying along the border is nothing new. We have known about them being in operation and they have been observed. But we have never got any information prior to this about the drones entering Indian territory by more than a one or two km to drop weapons. This claim by the suspects is being investigated,” said a senior police official