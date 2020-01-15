At govt hospital, Akhilesh Yadav tells doc to ‘get out’, calls him ‘RSS man’

Akhilesh Yadav Akhilesh Yadav

Yamajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was criticised by the BJP after a video emerged showing him purportedly telling a doctor to “get out” for interrupting his conversation with patients. The alleged snub took place at the emergency ward of a 100-bed hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district on Monday.

Akhilesh had visited the hospital where victims of a bus accident on Friday night were being treated. In the video, Akhilesh is purportedly heard telling the doctor in Hindi, “You should not speak because you are the government’s person… You may be from the BJP or RSS, but you can’t talk about what he is saying. Go away from here. Run from here.”

#WATCH Former CM Akhilesh Yadav who went to meet injured of Kannauj accident, at a hospital in Chhibramau asks Emergency Medical Officer to leave the room as he speaks about compensation amount been given to the injured,says, “Tum sarkar ka paksh nahi le sakte…bahar bhaag jao”. pic.twitter.com/U3DrdHI1se — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2020

The doctor, Devi Shankar Mishra (61) who is a senior consultant at the hospital, said the issue was related to distribution of cheques to those who were injured in the accident.

State Health Minister and BJP leader Jai Pratap Singh condemned the incident. “It is very shameful that a person, who has been the chief minister of the state, without any reason, humiliated a senior person… who is an emergency doctor. It is beyond understanding that Akhilesh Yadav can stoop so low and will use such language…,” Singh said.

