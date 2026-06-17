At G7 meet, Mark Carney invites PM Narendra Modi to visit Canada; both vow to strengthen relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday. (PTI)

A year after they began the reset of ties at the G7 Summit in Canada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, on Tuesday. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in defence, information security and energy.

Carney also invited Modi to visit Canada by the end of the year, as the two sides are working on signing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a joint statement, “The two Prime Ministers welcomed the positive momentum in India-Canada relations and noted with satisfaction the progress achieved since Prime Minister Carney’s successful visit to India in March 2026.”