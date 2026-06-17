At G7 meet, Mark Carney invites PM Narendra Modi to visit Canada; both vow to strengthen relations

4 min readNew DelhiJun 17, 2026 02:26 AM IST
A year after they began the reset of ties at the G7 Summit in Canada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, on Tuesday. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in defence, information security and energy.
Carney also invited Modi to visit Canada by the end of the year, as the two sides are working on signing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a joint statement, “The two Prime Ministers welcomed the positive momentum in India-Canada relations and noted with satisfaction the progress achieved since Prime Minister Carney’s successful visit to India in March 2026.”
Reaffirming their commitment to building a forward-looking strategic partnership, it said that the leaders underscored the complementarities between the Indian and Canadian economies and highlighted the importance of “resilient and reliable supply chains in strengthening global energy and food security”.
On energy supply, the MEA said that the leaders reviewed progress in bilateral economic cooperation, including developments in “commercial arrangements relating to LNG, LPG and metallurgical coal”.
On the bilateral trade pact, it said that the leaders welcomed the ongoing momentum in the exchange of high-level visits between the two countries. They took note of the recent visit by the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, to Canada and looked forward to the forthcoming Canadian trade mission to India later in 2026.
“Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress in negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and reaffirmed their shared objective of concluding the negotiations in 2026,” it said.
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On defence and security ties, it said, “To further deepen defence and security cooperation, the Prime Ministers agreed to launch negotiations on a General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA). They also welcomed recent exchanges between defence institutions, including the visit of the National Defence College of India to Canada.”
It said that the two leaders welcomed the strengthening of institutional engagement between the two governments, including the recent meetings of the Joint Science and Technology Committee and the Consular Dialogue. They also looked forward to forthcoming dialogues in the areas of defence, finance and migration. They noted ongoing collaboration under the Canada-India Talent and Innovation Strategy, including initiatives to strengthen skill development, innovation partnerships, and educational cooperation between institutions in the two nations.
Modi expressed India’s support for Canada becoming a Dialogue Partner of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), it said. They announced the establishment of Raisina Americas as a platform to further strengthen dialogue, exchanges and cooperation.
“Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Carney for his invitation to visit Canada in 2026. Both sides agreed to remain engaged through diplomatic channels to work towards a mutually convenient date for the visit,” it said.
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This is a major turnaround in ties after two years of hostility between the two countries when former PM of Canada Justin Trudeau had alleged Indian government’s “potential” involvement in the killing of pro-Khalistan separatist
Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has rejected the charges, calling them “politically motivated” and “absurd”.