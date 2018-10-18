At Dussehra rally, Uddhav Thackeray to attack BJP on fuel prices, sexual harassment

Sources in the Sena said this year’s rally assumes significance as it would be the last Dussehra rally before next year’s Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls. Sources in the Sena said this year’s rally assumes significance as it would be the last Dussehra rally before next year’s Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is expected to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party on various issues including the pending promise of constructing a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, recent cases of sexual harassment of women and rising fuel prices during the Sena’s annual Dussehra rally in Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday. Sources in the Sena said this year’s rally assumes significance as it would be the last Dussehra rally before next year’s Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.

A senior leader said all eyes will be on whether the Sena chief is likely to reiterate the Sena’s stand of going solo in the upcoming polls. “Uddhav is expected to talk on Hindutva and the Ram Temple issue, and will hit out at the BJP for the delay in construction of the temple,” said a senior leader. “Besides, he will also talk about the recent spate of allegations of sexual harassment by women.”

The leader further said Thackeray is expected to announce the dates of his visit to Ayodhya. The Sena has been consistently criticising the BJP over its unfulfilled promise of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and has suggested that the union government bring an ordinance for the temple’s construction. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s recent visit to Ayodhya is being seen as laying of ground work for Uddhav’s visit.

“The party president will also talk on the rising fuel prices, drought in Maharashtra and the law and order situation in the state,” the leader added.

The leader further said that a large number of party workers from across the state would gather at Shivaji Park on Thursday evening. “We have made arrangements for parking of buses and cars at various places in nearby areas. It will be the biggest show of strength in the recent past,” added the leader.

