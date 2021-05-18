At DRDO’s 2-DG launch, Rajnath reviews efforts of armed forces

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the launch of the 2-DG Covid therapy drug, manufactured by DRDO, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

As Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched the first batch of the adjunct Covid therapy drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), developed by DRDO on Monday, he also reviewed the efforts of armed forces in assisting the administration across the country in tackling Covid-19 cases.

Singh stressed that the government is “continuously monitoring the situation and taken effective steps to meet the requirement of oxygen supply, medicines and ICU beds in hospitals across the country through collective efforts of concerned ministries/departments” the statement mentioned.

Later, while reviewing the efforts of the armed forces, the fourth such meeting since April 20, he said that “currently the Covid-19 cases are reducing but all were required to remain alert” and directed the armed forces and other organisations of the ministry “to continue with their regular work despite Covid-19 challenges” the statement said.

The meeting focused on special covid hospitals being set up by DRDO in different states, creation of additional hospital beds in military hospitals, supply of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants and augmentation of doctors and other health professionals to meet the current demand.

Singh was informed that DRDO has completed setting up five PSA oxygen plants— four in Delhi and one in Haryana.