At ‘Dharma Sansad’ in Varanasi, sants condemn govt’s Ram statue proposal

A resolution condemning the state government’s proposal to build a 211m Ram statue in Ayodhya — calling it “disrespectful to god, who is to be prayed to and not showcased” — was introduced at an ongoing ‘Dharma Sansad’, a gathering of over 1,000 sants in Varanasi, Monday.

Meanwhile, the government is contemplating opting for crowd-funding for the project, as was done for the ‘Statue of unity’ in Gujarat.

The three-day ‘Dharma Sansad’, organised by Dwarka Peeth’s Shankracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati, is happening right after the VHP organised a ‘Dharma Sabha’ in Ayodhya to renew their demand for a Ram temple.

The ‘Dharm Sansad’ continued till late Tuesday evening, and a ‘dharmadesh’ (verdict) is likely to be announced Wednesday.

Sources said the issue of the proposed statue was discussed several times at the event. A “ninda prastav” (resolution to condemn) was placed Monday by Rajendra Singh, and was supported by fellow participants.

Singh said that at a time when the whole country is talking about Ram temple, talk of a statue without a temple “is like cheating Ram bhakts”.

Paramhans Das, another seer, said, “This is a gathering of non-political people. It is true that a resolution to condemn the proposal of Ram statue was brought in. They should construct the temple and bring the statue inside for prayers. In the open, birds would defecate on it.”

He further said, “Humare Ram aradhya hain, pradarshan ke vishaya nahi hain…Yeh ninda prastav ko samarthan karte hain (Ram is a respectable figure for us, he is not for show. We support this resolution).”

Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism) Avaneesh Awasthi said, “….We are as of now proposing to make it (the project) through crowd-funding.”

He added that the government may fund the financial gaps in the project, which will not only include the Ram statue, but also a massive umbrella, a museum and beautification of the surrounding region. A consultant and artists will also be roped in.

“…For BJP, Ram has become an event and the height of his statue is being calculated. No Hindu would approve of it,” said Congress state president Raj Babbar.