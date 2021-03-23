At Delhi borders & protest sites across Punjab, farmers to mark Martyrs’ Day

SIX MONTHS back on September 28 last year, farmer unions across Punjab had celebrated Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary at protest sites. While the protests in Punjab against farm laws had started in June, but they had picked up in September after Parliament cleared the law and later on September 27 as they got the President’s nod. Bhagat Singh was a symbol of these protests then, said farmers, adding that six months later, the martyr’s legacy continues to a symbol now as farmers get ready to mark the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on March 23.

On Tuesday, Shaheed Diwas will be marked in a big way at protest dharnas in Tikri and Singhu borders. At the same time, it will also be observed at more than 120 protest sites in Punjab which include all the 68 protest sites of 32 farmer unions of Punjab, 42 protest dharnas of BKU (Ugrahan) and more 20 protest dharnas of Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee that are currently underway in the state.

“Bhagat Singh’s views on exploitation of farmers and labourers will be highlighted in all the protest dharnas including at Delhi borders,” said Dr Darshan Pal, president of Krantikari Kisan Union, on behalf of the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

He added, “Already padyatras from Khatkar Kalan (the native village of Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh district of Punjab), Hisar and Mathura are scheduled to reach Delhi borders on Tuesday with a message of Bhagat Singh’s ideology and also to spread across the message of Bharat bandh call of SKM on March 26.”

Narain Dutt, from Inqlabi Morcha and part of this farmers’ protest since the beginning, said, “Bhagat Singh intrinsic to this struggle against farm laws. Pagri Sambhal Jatta lehar was started in 1907 by his paternal uncle against British government to save peasants and labourers and the same year Bhagat Singh was born and Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev had highlighted the exploitation of farmers decades ago. Hence, even more than 90 years after they all were martyred, we feel the need of such leaders for the country as youth icons.”

Meanwhile, meetings are also happening at village level to discuss the March 26 Bharat Bandh call by all the farmer unions.

“Motorcycle marches had also been taken out in many areas including Khatkar Kalan, Sunam and many other places before youngsters marched for Delhi. March 23 martyrs are a source of inspiration for youngsters, hence youth will be part of all protest dharnas to remain connected with their glorious past which was full of sacrifices. Ajj lod hai hor Bhagat Singh, Rajguru te Sukhdev di (Today we need Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev more than ever),” said Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU (Dakaunda).

Youngsters from villages Bhairupa, Sivian, Lopoke, Panjgrain Kalan and many other villages marched for Delhi on Monday, he added.