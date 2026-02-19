At Delhi AI Impact Summit 2026, PM Modi unveils ‘MANAV’ vision for artificial intelligence

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Addressing the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said artificial intelligence is not just making machines smarter but is significantly enhancing human capabilities.
He noted that the key difference in this technological shift is its extraordinary speed and scale. Unlike earlier technological revolutions that took decades to show impact, he said the evolution from machine learning to learning machines is now happening faster, deeper and on a much wider scale than ever before.
During the summit, PM Modi unveiled ‘MANAV’ vision for AI, which encompasses moral and ethical systems, accountable governance and national sovereignty. He described MANAV as “M- moral and ethical systems: AI should be based on ethical guidance. A- accountable governance means transparent rules, robust oversight; N- national sovereignty means whose data, his right. A- accessible and inclusive means AI should be a multiplier, not a monopoly. V- valid and legitimate means AI should be lawful and verifiable”.
He said AI development must be guided by human values and remain transparent, inclusive and responsible.
