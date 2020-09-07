At crucial time for foreign policy, Jaishankar is guest at e-Adda today

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (File)

AT a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has spotlighted increasing uncertainties in international relations, and many parts of the world have begun to look inward rather than out, External Affairs Minister

S Jaishankar will be the guest at the Express E-Adda on Monday.

India faces a range of complex foreign policy challenges right now, and the Minister is at the centre of efforts to resolve the border crisis with China, even as he reaches out to other neighbours. Elsewhere too, a lot is happening — the US has entered the home stretch of a hugely consequential presidential election.

This is also a good time to listen to Jaishankar for another reason – his much-awaited new book, The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World, has been released over the weekend. While the book promises to be a must-read, the Express E-Adda will provide a unique opportunity to gain insights from its author in person.

Rising from being a career diplomat to India’s Foreign Secretary to its External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar has had a ringside view of the twists and turns of India’s policy in the neighbourhood and beyond, the deepening of its ties with partners old and new, and the evolution of its rightful claim to a seat at the global high table.

At the E-Adda, Jaishankar will be in conversation with C Raja Mohan, Contributing Editor, The Indian Express and Director, Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore, and Shubhajit Roy, Associate Editor, The Indian Express, who covers foreign affairs for the paper.

On November 14 last year, while delivering the Fourth Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture, Jaishankar had shared his ideas on ‘Beyond the Delhi Dogma: Indian Foreign Policy in a Changing World’. The lecture has been developed into a chapter in his book, titled, ‘The Dogmas of Delhi: Overcoming the Hesitations of History’.

The Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by The Indian Express Group, and features those at the centre of change in our world – and whose ideas touch the ways in which we live and work. These discussions, which have moved online during the pandemic, are especially significant in these uncertain times.

Among prominent guests at past editions of Express Adda have been Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, cancer specialist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee, and cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal, Director of AIIMS Dr Randeep Guleria, and former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian were recent guests at the E-Adda.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.