At CPM meet, majority against change in 2018 stance for ‘mobilisation’

Despite several members from Kerala arguing that the Congress cannot be the axis of any anti-BJP front and that the CPM should eschew any association with it, the majority opinion in the CPM central committee was against any change in the line that the party had taken in 2018.

Addressing reporters after the conclusion of a three-day central committee meeting, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury Monday argued that there was no discussion on the issue of association with the Congress.

In 2018, at the national conclave in Hyderabad, the CPM had decided the party should “cooperate with all secular opposition forces for a broad mobilization of people against communalism”.

With the Central Committee giving its view, the CPM Politburo which will meet next month will now give final shape to the draft of the political resolution to be presented at next year’s triennial national conclave – the Party Congress – in Kerala.

Several Kerala leaders at the meeting had argued that the Congress cannot emerge as the alternative to the BJP. Yechury said the alternative to the BJP will emerge from people’s mandate and not by anyone’s decisions.

Yechury indicated that the party is discussing an agrarian programme that proposes cooperative production and marketing to the farmers who have been protesting against the controversial farm reform laws. He also hit out at the government, questioning its free vaccination claims. He said Union ministers are making “preposterous claims” that the hikes in Central excise duties on petroleum products is financing free vaccinations and various social sector schemes being implemented by the government.

“This is ridiculous. If people are paying exorbitant prices, then vaccinations are not free. People are paying for it themselves. What happened to the budgetary allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for vaccinations? The budget has already accounted for nearly Rs 4 lakh crore for various Centrally-sponsored schemes and subsidies. Where has all this money gone?” he asked.