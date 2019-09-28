At conference on economic development, demand for state to protect its farmers

STATING THAT the state must protect its businessmen and farmers, the chairman of World Hindu Foundation, Swami Vigyananand, said on Friday that progress can only be achieved if both industry and farmers are valued.

Advertising

Addressing several corporate heads at the World Hindu Economic Forum in Grand Hyatt hotel, Vigyananand said: “Maharashtra witnesses multiple farmer suicides. The state should grant loan at one per cent interest to them.” He urged the state to protect its farmers from adversity, saying that “prosperity can only be achieved through agriculture and commerce”.

“Our ancestors were once producing 33 per cent of the world GDP,” he claimed, adding that ancient Ayodhya was wealthy once and while Hindus have created wealth in the past, they can to do so in future as well.

While he praised the Centre for the recent rebate in corporate tax, he also cautioned that the government must not allow exploitation by industries.

Advertising

Also present at the event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that UP has seen a rise in investment as well as the use of digital technology, and weaned out corruption to allow business to grow in the last two-and-a-half years since BJP came to power in the state.

“We used artificial intelligence during Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Branding was done, a logo was made. This was all done for the first time,” he said.

Claiming that two expressways have come up during his tenure, and three more are underway, Adityanath said that soon, UP will hold a defense exhibition to encourage the state to become a defense corridor and start manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

“Modi has become a brand name. People outside India identify our country through Modi,” he added.

Briefly referring to the demand for ‘Hindu Rashtriya’, Adityanath said: “We said this is Sanskrit, people said its Urdu, we said this is Hindi, people said no this is Marathi, Malyalam, Rajasthani. We spoke of one nation, people said no there are different

states. There are attempts to break us.”

He also claimed that before him, chief ministers were scared of visiting Ayodhya. “They feared it will be a question on their secularism. But I have gone there more than 10 times.”

The three-day conference on economic development will brainstorm of defence, robotics, aerospace, business opportunities in neighbouring countries, and hospitality.

Ajay Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Group, said challenges remains in the country for industrial development. “What we need is conscious capitalism. Those in position of holding wealth should also look at stakeholders,” he added.

Banmali Agarwala, the president of infrastructure, defence and aerospace in Tata Sons, said manufacturing needs to be revived and investment needs to come in to create more jobs.