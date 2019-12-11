At AMU, students stage protest against CAB, NRC

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)

STUDENTS OF Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) organised a protest on the varsity campus Tuesday over the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha and the proposed implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country.

Shafe Kidwai, member and in-charge of Public Relations of AMU, told The Indian Express that a protest was held on the varsity campus, but called off by evening. Students, however, claimed that the protest went on till late night.

Mohd Tasneem Raza, who is a student of Bachelor of Engineering (final year) said, “We spoke to representatives of AMU Teachers’ Association (AMUTA) and they are speaking to the Vice-Chancellor. We plan to boycott all academic activities, such as examinations and classes, from Wednesday.”

Kidwai, however, claimed that classes and examinations would go on as scheduled.

Former vice president of the students’ union, Hamza Sufyan, claimed that the protest would go on in the coming days. “We spoke to members of the AMUTA regarding boycott of classes and examinations,” said Sufyan, who was present on the varsity premises during the protest Tuesday.

“We will continue. This is just the beginning. Every student of AMU is against the CAB and NRC,” added Sufyan.

Students of the varsity also said that they would draft a “showcause” notice to all staff members of the varsity, including V-C Tariq Mansoor. “We will issue a notice to all members of the staff to join us in the protest and if they don’t, we will consider that they are also among the people who support the CAB and NRC,” said Sharjeel Usmani, a final year student of BA (Political Science). “We will go on an indefinite hunger strike against the Bill,” said Usmani.

