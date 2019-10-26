At Amarinder Singh’s housewarming, only 2 ministers, AG and a handful of friends

Only two Cabinet ministers – Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi and Vijay Inder Singla – attended the housewarming party thrown by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at his newly constructed house in Parol village, a stone’s throw away from Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s resort- Sukh Vilas.

Advertising

Amarinder, who threw a dinner party at the house, a few kilometers from Chandigarh, had former MLA Kewal Dhillon, recently appointed political adviser Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, Advocate General Atul Nanda and Media Adviser Raveen Thukral by his side.

While Amarinder’s wife Preneet Kaur was not present, their daughter Jaya Inder Kaur, son Raninder Singh and grandson Nirvaan Singh attended the party. Amarinder’s friends from Patiala and Chandigarh also attended the party.

Besides, DGP Dinkar Gupta, Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh, the entire team of Chief Minister’s Office including Chief Principal Secretary to CM, Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary to CM, Tejveer Singh and Special Principal Secretary to CM, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh were a part of the housewarming party.

Advertising

Amarinder’s brother Malwinder Singh and their brother-in-law K Natwar Singh were also present as was Major Balwinder Kohli, an aide of CM who was recently appointed Advisor, Industries. Former DGP Suresh Arora also attended the bash.

Amarinder’s aide and former minister Rana Gurjit Singh and Cabinet Minister Manpreet Singh Badal were conspicuous by their absence. Manpreet had been a part of Amarinder’s personal dinner parties lately. He was absent only on Friday leading to speculation about his closeness to the CM.

While Rana Sodhi has always been close to CM, Singla’s presence at the party lent weight to the buzz in the party that he too was among the close friends of Amarinder.

Amarinder’s former political secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu, who unsuccessfully contested Dakha bypoll, too made his presence felt at the party.