At Amarinder luncheon, demand for ‘Hindu face’ as state Congress chief

AMID SIGNALS that the Congress high command is set to give a prominent role to Punjab leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday hosted a luncheon meeting with several Hindu leaders who demanded that the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president go to a Hindu.

The meeting and the demand are being seen as yet another signal by the chief minister to the high command that he was not in favour of Sidhu being appointed as state Congress president.

Sources say the chief minister has already conveyed his view to the central leadership. The two leaders that Amarinder prefers for the post are said to be Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari and state Education and PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla. Sources said the leaders at the meeting resolved that they will not accept Sidhu as PPCC chief.

Besides raising several issues like urban areas getting priority, “Jat Sikh leaders usurping more seats”, absence of party presence at the grassroots, and MLAs and ministers listening to leaders, a number of leaders are learnt to have told the CM that to ensure equal representation to Hindus and Sikhs, the party should name a Hindu as PPCC chief.

Interestingly, Sunil Kumar Jakhar, the incumbent PPCC chief, who is also a Hindu leader, was not invited for the luncheon meeting even though the CM invited leaders from across the state.

“A number of leaders told the CM that Hindu leaders were feeling alienated. As many as 15 Assembly segments from were Hindu leaders were fielded earlier, have been handed over to Jat Sikhs. We raised this issue. Also, we requested the CM that the PCC chief should also be a Hindu,” a leader from Malwa said.