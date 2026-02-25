At AI Summit, Congress youth wing acted at Rahul’s behest: BJP

During the event, directions were given for removing T-shirts and creating a spectacle with the intent of tarnishing India’s image, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged. (File Photo)

Criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that the Leader of the Opposition was behind a “deliberate conspiracy” to defame India, especially at moments of global attention, and that the truth behind these actions is now being exposed “layer by layer”.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Bhatia alleged that Uday Bhanu, president of the Congress’s youth wing, acted at the behest of Rahul Gandhi during the recently-concluded India AI Impact Summit. During the event, directions were given for removing T-shirts and creating a spectacle with the intent of tarnishing India’s image, Bhatia alleged.

Bhatia said that at a time when public order was paramount — especially when global leaders were present and the eyes of the world were on India — Congress workers were attempting to disturb public order. Had any untoward incident occurred, the consequences could have been “severe”, he added.