At 88 per cent, Thane clocks highest Covid recovery rate in Maharashtra

A health worker takes a swab for Covid-19 testing in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), which has recorded 38,944 Covid-19 patients till October 7 and discharged 34,301 of them, has the highest recovery rate in Maharashtra at 88.07 per cent. It is followed by Mumbai and Pune with 83.7 per cent and 82 per cent recovery rates, respectively. The state’s average discharge rate is 81.1 per cent.

On Friday, TMC commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma attributed the high recovery rate to “strict monitoring” of positive patients for 10 days of home or institutional isolation.

The city, which has seen a spike in coronavirus cases since July, has recorded a gradual decline in new cases. In the last one month, between September 9 and October 9, Thane city added 11,072 new Covid-19 cases, a fall from 14,425 new cases it recorded between August 9 and September 8. It also recorded a decline in monthly death toll — from 206 deaths between August 9 and September 8 to 181 between September 9 and October 8.

Data shared by the TMC shows the city has 3,608 active infection cases as compared to Mumbai’s 26,544 until October 7. Even with the best recovery rate, Thane has recorded 1,035 deaths due to the disease, accounting for 2.66 per cent death rate, slightly higher than the state’s average at 2.64 per cent until October 7.

In April, Sharma said, the corporation discharged an average of 29 patients daily, which increased to 293 in September. In September, a total of 8,792 patients recovered from Covid-19 and were discharged.

“Our on-ground medical team works in shifts to track positive cases and every such case is observed for 40 days,” Sharma said. He added that there are 18 teams of 172 call operators who check on every patient in home quarantine.

The TMC has divided patients into four categories to assess hospitalisation requirement. Most fall under the general category of home isolation, the second category is of those requiring oxygen support, the third category of patients requiring intensive care and fourth ventilator support. “This categorisation has helped us achieve good discharge rates,” Sharma said. He added the corporation is following the concept of 5Ts — test, trace, track, treatment and technology — and one I (isolation).

