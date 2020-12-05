At 19 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records season’s lowest minimum temperature

On December 1, Mumbai had recorded a night temperature at 24.4 degrees Celsius, which was the city's second highest minimum temperature in December in 11 years. (file)

Mumbai on Friday recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded the minimum temperature at 19 degrees Celsius, which is over three degrees below normal.

On the other hand, the Colaba weather station recorded a night temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal.

The weather bureau said that cold winds from the easterly-northeasterly direction had allowed the night temperatures to dip. “This is the season’s lowest temperature so far this season.

A few locations in the city are recording temperatures below 20 degrees Celsius due to a cool breeze. Some interior areas in the state have recorded minimum temperatures as low as 10 degrees Celsius,” said KS Hosalikar, Deputy-Director General, Western Region, IMD.

Before Friday, minimum temperature in the city had dropped below 20 degrees Celsius twice, last month. Mumbai had recorded a minimum temperature of 19.2 degrees Celsius on November 10 and 19.7 degrees Celsius on November 7. The minimum temperature had ranged between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius for the rest of November.

Powai and Kandivali recorded the lowest minimum temperatures in the city at 18.32 and 18.33 degrees Celsius respectively, while Worli was the warmest at 26 degrees Celsius, displaying an eight degrees Celsius variation across the city.

The day temperatures on Friday were also above normal in both suburbs and south Mumbai. The maximum temperature at Santacruz was 34.8 degrees Celsius, over one degree above normal, and 34 degrees Celsius at Colaba, 0.8 degrees above normal.

Across the state, Gondia was the coldest at 10.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, followed by Parbhani at 11.1 degrees Celsius and Pune at 11.9 degrees Celsius. Thane recorded the highest minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.

