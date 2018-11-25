Alwar suicides: ‘At 17, he was too young to worry about jobs’

Families of the four youths, who died in an alleged suicide pact in Alwar, have questioned claims of the eyewitnesses.

Advertising

Manoj Meena (24), Satyanarayan Meena alias Duty (22), and Rituraj Meena alias Rishi (17), died after being run over by a train Tuesday while Abhishek (18) succumbed to his injuries early on Friday. The eyewitnesses, Rahul and Santosh, friends of the deceased, said the four were talking about “career prospects and life” before a train ran them over.

At Ritu Raj’s home in Bairer village, his uncles strongly denied he could have taken such a step. “He was in first year of his BA…. at 17 years, he was too young to worry about jobs. He was a laadla beta (dear child) of the family and used to keep two phones.”

At Satyanarayan’s home in Buchpuri village, his parents said things were looking up of late and career or family trouble could not have forced their son to end his life.

Manoj’s mother Kamlesh said, “We are extremely poor, he could not have committed suicide because of lack of jobs…”