scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

At 168, Maharashtra has maximum pending CBI probe requests

According to the data (up to June 30) provided by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in Rajya Sabha, Maharashtra had the highest number of pending requests with 39 requests pending for more than one year and 38 for over six months.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 1:20:51 am
Chhattisgarh, which withdrew CBI consent in 2019, has seven requests pending with only one case pending for more than six months. (File Photo)

As many as 91 requests for probing government officials by the CBI remained pending with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the last six months of its existence, the government told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In the past two years, as many as 168 requests from the CBI for probe in the state have remained pending with the erstwhile MVA government, the government said.

Maharashtra had withdrawn general consent to the CBI in 2020 after the Uddhav Thackeray-led government came to power.

According to the data (up to June 30) provided by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in Rajya Sabha, Maharashtra had the highest number of pending requests with 39 requests pending for more than one year and 38 for over six months.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet e...Premium
‘Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet e...
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

West Bengal, which withdrew general consent to CBI in 2018, had only one CBI request pending for over one year, one request pending for over six months and 25 requests pending for less than six months.

Punjab, which withdrew CBI consent in 2020, had kept five CBI requests pending for more than six months and four requests pending for less than that period.

Rajasthan, which had withdrawn consent the same year, had four requests from the CBI pending with it — both less than one year. Jharkhand, too, withdrew CBI consent in 2020 and currently has six CBI requests pending of which four are pending for less than six months.

Chhattisgarh, which withdrew CBI consent in 2019, has seven requests pending with only one case pending for more than six months.

The government said the total amount involved in these cases was in excess of Rs 30,000 crore with Maharashtra alone accounting for Rs 29,000 crore.

Since 2015, as many as nine states — Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Mizoram and Meghalaya — have withdrawn general consent to the CBI. Opposition-ruled states have alleged the CBI has become its master’s voice and has been unfairly targeting Opposition leaders.

Withdrawal of general consent means that to probe any case in these states, CBI would have to take prior permission from the state government. CBI has claimed that this has tied its hands. In November last year, the Supreme Court expressed concern over CBI’s submission that 78% of its 150 requests for sanction to investigate cases were pending with state governments that had withdrawn consent to the CBI. On the other hand, in as many as 177 cases involving 455 public servants, CBI had not got sanction for prosecution from the Central Government till the end of 2020.

On Thursday, MoS PMO, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, gave the latest data on this front. “As on June 30, a total of 101 requests under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, involving 235 public servants are pending with various ministries and departments of the Union Government and Public Sector Banks,” he said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

2

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their Greater Noida flat

3

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

4

Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman's and Piyush Goyal's remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair

5

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to President Murmu for 'rashtrapatni' remark, says it was 'slip of tongue'

Featured Stories

Covid despair -- and hope
Covid despair -- and hope
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
1st T20I: India trounce Windies by 68 runs

1st T20I: India trounce Windies by 68 runs

Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’

Premium
Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
CWG | Women's Cricket

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why
Explained

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Opinion

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement