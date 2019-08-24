Top Congress leaders expressed condolences over the demise of former finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday. The 66-year-old was admitted to AIIMS on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. He was placed under life support, with a multidisciplinary team of doctors monitoring his condition.

The party, in a tweet, said, ” We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley. Our condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief.”

Remembering his contributions to public life, interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi said, “Shri Jaitley had a long innings as a public figure, Parliamentarian and Minister and his contributions to public life will forever be remembered.”

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi shares a condolence message for Shri Arun Jaitley. pic.twitter.com/19sEA2900u — Congress (@INCIndia) August 24, 2019

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Saddened to know about the demise of Shri Arun Jaitley. My deepest condolences to his family. An astute parliamentarian, he’ll always be remembered. May his soul Rest in Peace.”

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said, “Extremely saddened to learn about the demise of Arun ji. In him, the nation has a lost an articulate leader and an excellent human being.”

Noted lawyer and former union minister Kapil Sibal said he has lost an old friend and a dear colleague in Mr Jaitley.

“Very sorry to learn that Arun Jaitley is no more. An old friend and a dear colleague will be remembered for his seminal contributions to the polity and as FM of India. As Leader of Opposition, he was without a match. He always stood steadfastly for his friends and for his party,” he said.

Calling Jaitley’s death a great loss for the country, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend Delhi Univ senior Arun Jaitley. We first met when he was at DUSU and I was President of St Stephen’s College Union. Despite political differences, we enjoyed healthy mutual respect and debated his Budget often in LS. A great loss for India,” he tweeted.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also expressed his condolences to Sangeeta Jaitley on the passing of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley.