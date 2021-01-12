Astrologer claiming political links dupes ex-HC judge of Rs 8 crore

In her complaint, the retired judge stated that she was introduced to Yuvaraj, alias Swamy, in 2017-18 by a retired SP who was known to her since 2000.

A SELF-STYLED astrologer, who claimed access to top political leaders, has been arrested by Bengaluru police crime branch for allegedly cheating a retired high court judge of over Rs 8 crore with the promise of a “high position” through his connections.

Yuvaraj Ramadas, 52, who has a history of cheating cases, was arrested last month for allegedly duping retired judge Indrakala B S, 68.

The arrest was based on a complaint filed by the former judge at the Wilson Garden police station alleging that Yuvaraj had cheated her between June 2018 and November 2019 of Rs 8.27 crore by promising her a “high position” in the country’s administration.

Following the arrest, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that an FIR was registered on the complaint that Yuvaraj “falsely claimed to know some important persons and promised to get government jobs and government work done”.

“The CCB (Central Crime Branch) took a search warrant for the accused and raided his house. In the search, Rs 26 lakh in cash and cheques addressed to the accused worth Rs 91 crore were seized,” Patil said.

Incidentally, Yuvaraj had obtained anticipatory bail in June and December 2020 in another case, for allegedly cheating a Mumbai businessman of Rs 10 crore to settle a property dispute.

In her complaint, the retired judge stated that she was introduced to Yuvaraj, alias Swamy, in 2017-18 by a retired SP who was known to her since 2000.

According to the complaint, Yuvaraj allegedly claimed that he could predict the future and told the former judge she was destined for a high position. He allegedly claimed to have access to top leaders in Delhi and showed her pictures of himself in their company. “The central leaders are searching for deserving women candidates like you for high positions,” Yuvaraj is alleged to have told the complainant.

According to the complaint, Yuvaraj told her that she would have to contribute some “party funds” to facilitate her ascent to a high position.

According to the retired judge, she used returns from the sale of a housing site she owned and a mortgage on an apartment to arrange Rs 3.77 crore for Yuvaraj. When the alleged conman sought more money, Rs 4.50 crore was arranged through loans from associates, the former judge stated.

After collecting the funds, Yuvaraj allegedly stopped communications with the retired judge and did not provide any position as promised, she said.

The police probe also revealed that Yuvaraj had financial dealings of around Rs 1.24 crore with Radhika Kumaraswamy, the actress who was closely associated with former CM and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy.

The actress, who held a press conference after being summoned by the crime branch for questioning last week, said she received Rs 15 lakh from Yuvaraj, who is known to her family for over 17 years, and that Rs 60 lakh was given by a film producer.

“A detailed inquiry has been done by the investigating officer. Further investigations based on what she has said will be done,” JCP (crime) Patil said.

The probe also led to pictures purportedly of Yuvaraj in the company of several political leaders of the BJP and Congress at the national and state level, including many aspiring to be ministers in the Karnataka Cabinet, according to the crime branch.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who is among the leaders seen in the pictures, said many people tend to take pictures with political leaders by claiming to be party workers or workers for party affiliated groups.

Asked about the actress’s financial dealings, H D Kumaraswamy indicated that he had no association with her. “Who is that?” he said.