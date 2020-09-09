Now halted, AstraZeneca trials were on in India too

A sign featuring the AstraZeneca Plc logo stands at the company's DaVinci building at the Melbourn Science Park in Cambridge, U.K (Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg)

Phase-3 clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca, in collaboration with Oxford University, have been halted worldwide after one participant in England reported serious side-effects.

This is the same vaccine whose phase-2 trials had started in India as well last month. Permission to carry out phase-3 trials in India has also been granted. This vaccine has for long been considered one of the most promising ones that are being developed. More than a billion doses of this vaccine has already been pre-booked by countries, even as the human trials were continuing.

In a statement, AstraZeneca described its decision to halt trials as “routine action which has to happen whenever there is potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials”. It is being described as a precautionary step. Side-effects are not unexpected in the participants, but this one is reported to be not just serious, but also unexplained as of now.

The phase-3 clinical trials of this vaccine was happening at more than 60 locations in the United States, besides sites in Brazil and South Africa. In England and India, phase-2 and phase-3 trials were being carried out together.

While there is no question mark over the safety of the vaccine as yet, this incident does highlight the uncertainties inherent in vaccine development, and the importance of scrupulously following all the steps in the clinical trials.

Laboratory technicians work at the mAbxience biopharmaceutical company on an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and the laboratory AstraZeneca in Garin, Argentina. (AP Photo: Natacha Pisarenko, File) Laboratory technicians work at the mAbxience biopharmaceutical company on an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and the laboratory AstraZeneca in Garin, Argentina. (AP Photo: Natacha Pisarenko, File)

In the current haste to produce a coronavirus vaccine, considering the prevailing emergency health situation, several usual regulatory procedures have been bypassed, raising concerns among many scientists and experts.

A coronavirus vaccine was earlier expected to be ready by early next year. That itself would have made it the fastest developed vaccine ever. But now, there is an attempt, especially in the United States, to release the vaccine this year itself. There is also a political push to get the vaccine released before the November 3 presidential election. President Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election, has repeatedly said a vaccine could be available this year, possibly before the November 3 deadline as well. The availability of the vaccine is seen as boosting his re-election chances.

But elsewhere as well, there has been a rush to come out with a coronavirus vaccine, even if that meant skipping phase-3 clinical trials altogether. That is what has happened in the case of Russian vaccine, and a couple of candidates in China. These vaccines have been approved in their countries, without the phase-3 trials having been initiated. It is only now, after much criticism, that these vaccines are also preparing to undergo phase-3 trials.

