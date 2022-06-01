Astra Mk1: Govt places order for first indigenous BVR missile

In a major boost to the domestic defence manufacturing capacity, the government has placed an order for a Rs 3,000-crore missile designed and manufactured indigenously, officials said Tuesday.

Astra Mk1, a beyond visual range (BVR), air-to-air missile, has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Dynamics Limited.

At present, India imports similar missiles from Israel, Russia and some other manufacturers.

A Defence Ministry statement Tuesday said Astra Mk1 has been designed and developed “based on the staff requirements issued by the Indian Air Force catering for beyond visual range as well as close combat engagement, reducing the dependency on foreign sources”.

“Until now, the technology to manufacture missiles of this class indigenously was not available,” the statement added.

The Rs 2,971-crore contract for Astra Mk1 will be executed in six years. The DRDO has completed the transfer of technology on the missile and associated equipment to BDL and the production has already started, the statement said.

BDL chairman and managing director, Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) said the missile will also be offered to friendly foreign countries.

Astra Mk1 has a range of over 100 km and 20 km altitude.

The Air Force had conducted successful trials of the missile integrated on the Su 30 MK-I fighter aircraft, the statement said, adding Astra Mk1 will also be integrated with other fighter aircraft in a phased manner, including Tejas.

The Navy will also integrate the missile on its MiG 29K fighter aircraft, part of its fleet for INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier.