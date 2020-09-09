Association wants Surat civic body to issue business permits to textile traders from other states

There are over 65,000 textile trading shops in 165 markets in Surat. The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have badly affected the textile industry. (Representational)

The Surat Mercantile Association, a body of textile traders, on Tuesday requested municipal commissioner B N Pani to issue business permit for three to four days to traders visiting the district from other states.

According to the trader’s body wholesalers from other states like UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh usually visit Surat to purchase saris and dress materials. But due to the mandatory 14-day quarantine rule, they are avoiding Surat which is affecting the industry in Surat. If these traders are given a business permit for three to four days, they can come here to purchase items.

The traders’ body also requested Pani to extend the time window for textile trading shops to remain open by an hour.

There are over 65,000 textile trading shops in 165 markets in Surat. The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have badly affected the textile industry.

Surat Mercantile Association president Narendra Saboo said, “We have got a positive response from the municipal commissioner. He has assured us that he will come up with a set of permits for traders from other states.”

Textile trader Kailash Hakim said, “My customers are in UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, but due to the mandatory 14-day quarantine rule, they are unwilling to come here. Permits will help a lot in our business, especially because Diwali and marriage season is round the corner.”

Federation of Surat Textile Traders’ Association president Manoj Agrawal said, “At present markets are experiencing only 20 per cent business. Traders keep their shops open throughout the day, but hardly any customer visits them. They are struggling a lot. Such permits will finally help the traders do some good business.”

Surat Municipal Commissioner B N Pani said, “We will work on the proposal, but we have also told them to ensure that Covid-19 rules are strictly followed.”

